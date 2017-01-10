2 year warranty
Discontinued
The most reliable connection to your baby
Our Philips Avent SCD580/01 Baby Monitor delivers complete comfort and reassurance for you and your baby. Providing the most reliable connection combined with a variety of soothing features. Your baby will love the nigh light projector!
100% private connection
Starry night light projector
Talkback and MP3 lullabies
Vibration alert
Your baby may still be restless when you first put them to bed. Help soothe andcalm your baby to sleep with the starry night light projection which can be activated from the parent or baby unit. (Remote activation not available in US and Canada).
Gently calm your baby with your own selected song and a warm tranquil glow of the night light. With MP3 plug an play you can play your own selected songs. Your personal music in the baby room helping your baby drift to sleep in no time.(Remote activation not available in US and Canada).
DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and cell phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby.
3.8
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Sean76
10/01/2017
United Kingdom
A great baby monitor but fading stars.
When we got our second child we where in no doubt about buying the same baby call again. It is easy to use and it does not distort the sound of our voices when we talk. This call has all the features we want. However, we have changed both our baby calls twice! The reason for that is the fading stars. After about two months the beautiful colors ends up as a blue mist. We have been offered to change to another type of baby monitor every time, but this is the one we want. Our local baby shop say they newer heard about the issue with fading stars before, but a quick search will tell you otherwise. But still it is a great product and I would recommend it!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD580/01 DECT Baby Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD580/01 DECT Baby Monitor
AJ3514
18/12/2016
United Kingdom
Nice product with some issues
We use the product for some years now, and find it overall a a recommendable product. It is reliable and has many features that makes it a good solution in many situations (travelling, at home, for baby as well as 5 year old child). HOWEVER (I hope Philips can provide the solution here as more people struggle with this): - The backlight is not working any more. Very annoying at night. It is a software problem as it lights up at switch on and has been working. A unit reset did not solve the problem. - Battery life of the baby unit is too short for a full night, even with powerful NiMh batteries.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD580/01 DECT Baby Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD580/01 DECT Baby Monitor
Suff81
16/04/2015
United Kingdom
Great well designed product
This was a gift on the birth of our son and is a really useful, well designed product. My son loves watching the stars as he falls to sleep and we love the fact that we can plug in an MP3 player so he listen to music other than the lullabies it comes programmed with. However whilst we have used this constantly for about 5 months the colours of the stars are now fading and the backlight on the parents handset stopped working after only a few weeks. We have also noticed on occasion that it seems to not pick up noises when we visited my parents house which has very thick brick walls. Is there a solution to the fading stars and backlight replacement?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD580/01 DECT Baby Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Audio Monitors SCD580/01 DECT Baby Monitor
The operating range of the baby monitor varies depending on the surroundings and factors that cause interference.