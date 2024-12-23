ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one
  • Soothing newborns from day one

New

Philips Avent Pacifierultra start Nighttime

SCF075/17

4.9

| (32) Reviews | 97% recommend this product

Soothing newborns from day one

Peace of mind right from the start. Philips Avent ultra start Nighttime is made to fit newborn mouths and can be safely used until 6 months. Glows in the dark, so comfort and relief are easy to find after lights-out. Now 80% plant-based.*

See all benefits

A fit that’s just right, also at night

Soothing newborns from day one

  • Glow-in-the -dark cap

  • BPA-free

  • 2 pack, 80% plant-based*

  • 0-2m

Just the right fit for tiny mouths

Just the right fit for tiny mouths

Our newborn pacifier is specially designed to fit tiny mouths and faces. Its lightweight, ringless design makes it an ideal first pacifier, and it's suitable for babies up to 6 months old. The nipple shape and size help your baby transition easily to our Philips Avent ultra air and ultra soft pacifier ranges, so their natural suckling needs are always met.

Orthodontic nipple designed for natural oral development

Orthodontic nipple designed for natural oral development

Our orthodontic nipples are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements, to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck nipple is designed to reduce pressure between tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Pacifiers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) nipples and free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

Loved by babies with 98% nipple acceptance**

Loved by babies with 98% nipple acceptance**

Our textured silicone nipples are designed to mimic the feel of mom's breast. When we asked parents how their little ones respond to them, an average of 98% said their babies accept Philips Avent ultra pacifiers.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.9

of 5

32

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

3
2
1

23/12/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect dummy for little mouths

I had no problem at all getting my baby to latch on to these dummies. They're lightweight and beautifully designed with soothing colours and a BPA free silicone teat which has been developed to reduce pressure on their teeth and gums. I love that they come with a sterilisation/storage case which keeps them safe and away from germs whilst they're not in use. Have recommended to several of my pregnant friends as a great first dummy to try.

Pros

Lightweight, food safe, orthodontist designed, cute,

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soother SCF075/03 ultra start

Date of Use 2023-11-23

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soother SCF075/03 ultra start

Date of Use 2023-11-23

21/12/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The product has good features

This product is amazing for baby's who loves dummy's it's deffo worth getting for ur newborn or 6 month old

Pros

It suits the baby's mouth

Cons

It's a little heave for the baby to keep in there mouth

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soother SCF075/03 ultra start

Date of Use 2023-11-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soother SCF075/03 ultra start

Date of Use 2023-11-21

20/12/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Soother scf075/03

My son absolutely loved this product. He has been using this for 5 weeks now and will not accept his old soothers at all. Also the first soother to not start splitting when bitten threw teething tooth grinding. Style is sleek and modern. I definitely recommend this product you will not be disappointed.

Pros

Everything about the soothers are great

Cons

None as yet

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soother SCF075/03 ultra start

Date of Use 2023-11-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Soother SCF075/03 ultra start

Date of Use 2023-11-20

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Hard plastic parts excluding silicone nipple (mass balance approach).

  2. 2023 US consumer test confirms 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our ultra pacifiers (n=201).

  3. Based on the results of US consumer test (2023, n=201).

  4. Compared to traditional sterilization methods (boiling) for pacifiers.

  5. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use.