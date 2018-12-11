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  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin

New

Philips Avent Pacifierultra soft

SCF091/37

4.6

| (932) Reviews | 97% recommend this product

Extra gentle for sensitive skin

Premium care for sensitive skin with flexible shield. 9 of 10 parents agree: my baby has no skin irritation after starting to use ultra soft pacifier.** Soothing relief is always near, no matter who cares for baby. Now 80% plant-based.*

See all benefits

Designed to reduce skin irritation**

Extra gentle for sensitive skin

  • For sensitive skin

  • BPA-Free

  • 2 pack, 80% plant-based*

  • 0-6m

Soft, flexible shield reduces irritation**

Soft, flexible shield reduces irritation**

Baby's skin needs extra care. Soft shield technology follows the natural curves of your baby's face, so they experience fewer skin marks and less irritation**. Our rounded shield minimizes pressure on the cheeks for extra gentleness.

Orthodontic nipple designed for natural oral development

Orthodontic nipple designed for natural oral development

Our orthodontic nipples are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements, to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck nipple is designed to reduce pressure between tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Pacifiers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) nipples and free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

Loved by babies with 98% nipple acceptance***

Loved by babies with 98% nipple acceptance***

Our textured silicone nipples are designed to mimic the feel of mom's breast. When we asked parents how their little ones respond to them, an average of 98% said their babies accept Philips Avent ultra pacifiers.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

932

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

11/12/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Baby’s a fan!

My daughter was 6 weeks old when we introduced this paci instead of the one she was given at the hospital, and using since she was born. She took to it almost immediately and has been using the Ultra Air Pacifier ever since! I received it from the Weespring Parent Panel so didn’t purchase it because her skin was getting irritated from her prior paci, but I can absolutely see that it keeps your baby’s skin nice and dry around the mouth since there’s minimal plastic rubbing against their face as they suck feverishly. I like the design of the paci and think it’s a much cuter option for a growing baby and love that it came with a carrying case. As a mommy who is fearful of germs, the case, which is a perfect fit for these pacifiers, gave me peace of mind that my girl was getting a clean paci when I was on the go! Looks like we’ll be sticking with this one :)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF212/23 ultra soft pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF212/23 ultra soft pacifier

22/07/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Soothing baby dummy

My kids really likes this pacifier. It was gentle but still firm over many uses. Has a nice texture that my baby likes and was good for the gums and immediately made her stop crying.

Pros

Nice texture

Cons

Need more colour choices

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother

Date of Use 2024-06-22

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother

Date of Use 2024-06-22

18/07/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

ULTRA Soft

These have become my baby's favourite pacifiers; they are soft and lightweight for her little mouth, and she doesn't take anything else now. The material is soft and flexible, and the colours are lovely as well

Pros

Ultra soft, easy to clean, lightweight and orthodontic safe

Cons

water get trapped into nipples

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother

Date of Use 2023-06-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother

Date of Use 2023-06-18

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Disclaimers

  1. Hard plastic parts excluding silicone nipple (mass balance approach).

  2. 87% agreed that their baby did not experience skin irritation after starting to use Philips Avent ultra soft (2023, n=201).

  3. 2023 US consumer test confirms 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our ultra pacifiers (n=201).

  4. Compared to traditional sterilization methods (boiling) for pacifiers.

  5. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use.