My daughter was 6 weeks old when we introduced this paci instead of the one she was given at the hospital, and using since she was born. She took to it almost immediately and has been using the Ultra Air Pacifier ever since! I received it from the Weespring Parent Panel so didn’t purchase it because her skin was getting irritated from her prior paci, but I can absolutely see that it keeps your baby’s skin nice and dry around the mouth since there’s minimal plastic rubbing against their face as they suck feverishly. I like the design of the paci and think it’s a much cuter option for a growing baby and love that it came with a carrying case. As a mommy who is fearful of germs, the case, which is a perfect fit for these pacifiers, gave me peace of mind that my girl was getting a clean paci when I was on the go! Looks like we’ll be sticking with this one :)