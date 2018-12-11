2 year warranty
New
Extra gentle for sensitive skin
Premium care for sensitive skin with flexible shield. 9 of 10 parents agree: my baby has no skin irritation after starting to use ultra soft pacifier.** Soothing relief is always near, no matter who cares for baby. Now 80% plant-based.*
For sensitive skin
BPA-Free
2 pack, 80% plant-based*
0-6m
Baby's skin needs extra care. Soft shield technology follows the natural curves of your baby's face, so they experience fewer skin marks and less irritation**. Our rounded shield minimizes pressure on the cheeks for extra gentleness.
Our orthodontic nipples are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements, to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck nipple is designed to reduce pressure between tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Pacifiers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) nipples and free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.
Our textured silicone nipples are designed to mimic the feel of mom's breast. When we asked parents how their little ones respond to them, an average of 98% said their babies accept Philips Avent ultra pacifiers.
4.6
of 5
932
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
Ppolano
11/12/2018
Singapore
Baby’s a fan!
My daughter was 6 weeks old when we introduced this paci instead of the one she was given at the hospital, and using since she was born. She took to it almost immediately and has been using the Ultra Air Pacifier ever since! I received it from the Weespring Parent Panel so didn’t purchase it because her skin was getting irritated from her prior paci, but I can absolutely see that it keeps your baby’s skin nice and dry around the mouth since there’s minimal plastic rubbing against their face as they suck feverishly. I like the design of the paci and think it’s a much cuter option for a growing baby and love that it came with a carrying case. As a mommy who is fearful of germs, the case, which is a perfect fit for these pacifiers, gave me peace of mind that my girl was getting a clean paci when I was on the go! Looks like we’ll be sticking with this one :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF212/23 ultra soft pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF212/23 ultra soft pacifier
Juhel
22/07/2024
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Soothing baby dummy
My kids really likes this pacifier. It was gentle but still firm over many uses. Has a nice texture that my baby likes and was good for the gums and immediately made her stop crying.
Pros
Nice texture
Cons
Need more colour choices
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother
Date of Use 2024-06-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother
Date of Use 2024-06-22
komqas
18/07/2024
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
ULTRA Soft
These have become my baby's favourite pacifiers; they are soft and lightweight for her little mouth, and she doesn't take anything else now. The material is soft and flexible, and the colours are lovely as well
Pros
Ultra soft, easy to clean, lightweight and orthodontic safe
Cons
water get trapped into nipples
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother
Date of Use 2023-06-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother
Date of Use 2023-06-18
Hard plastic parts excluding silicone nipple (mass balance approach).
87% agreed that their baby did not experience skin irritation after starting to use Philips Avent ultra soft (2023, n=201).
2023 US consumer test confirms 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our ultra pacifiers (n=201).
Compared to traditional sterilization methods (boiling) for pacifiers.
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use.