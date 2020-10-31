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Discontinued

Philips AventClassic pacifier

SCF169/33

4.4

| (86) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

Help meet your little one's essential soothing needs around the clock with the Philips Avent Classic pacifier. Available in a range of colors, our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development.

See all benefits

Pacifier with bright, colorful designs

Designed for your baby's everyday comfort needs

  • For essential comfort

  • 0-6m

  • Orthodontic & BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers*

9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers*

Babies know what they like! We asked moms how their little ones respond to Philips Avent nipples and 9 out of 10 babies accept our pacifiers.*

Designed for natural oral development

Designed for natural oral development

Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

86

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

31/10/2020

Australia

Australia

My daughter loves these pacifiers

My daughter loves these pacifiers. They are the only ones she will take which means the design is very comfortable. Also like the fact that they have individual lids and are easy to clean. Highly recommended!!

Pros

Comfort, Baby acceptance, have lids and they look adorable.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF170/18 Classic pacifier

Date of Use 2019-09-30

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF170/18 Classic pacifier

Date of Use 2019-09-30

27/10/2020

Australia

Australia

Bub loves it

My Bub is preemie and breast fed. We got given another brand from NICU that he loved while in there but won’t have a bar of at home. Remembered I got this one for free with a bottle pack we got gifted. Bub was upset tonight and we tried it. He loves it and has settled right down. Surprised it worked as he is still tiny (2kg).

Pros

Bub loves despite being breast fed.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF182/23 Classic pacifier

Date of Use 2020-09-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF182/23 Classic pacifier

Date of Use 2020-09-27

31/05/2016

Australia

Australia

Excellent

My daughter has been using this soother since the day she was born and just loves it wont take any other soother. I highly recommend to anyone. Also have these in pretty much every design.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF182/23 Classic pacifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF182/23 Classic pacifier

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Disclaimers

  1. No 1 global pacifier brand

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use

  3. Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage

  4. Tested online with 100 moms, UK 2012

  5. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year