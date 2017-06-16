2 year warranty
Supports baby’s natural suckling need
Gentle soothing on newborn's gums, while nurturing muscles babies need for drinking and speech. Trusted by 92% of moms*, its unique one-piece finger held design promotes stronger bond - no matter who is caring for baby.
One-piece silicone design
0-3m
BPA-Free
1-pack
Designed to fulfill newborns' natural suckling reflex to self-soothe between feeds, while supporting oral development from day one. Every suckle also encourages baby to use the mouth muscles needed for healthy speech development.
Soothie gently trains the muscles babies need for drinking, which helps switch latching and milk intake. The nipple, rounded just like mom’s, also reduces nipple confusion so you can confidently breastfeed and offer a soother.
Designed especially for newborns of 0-3 months, Soothie is made entirely from medical-grade silicone. Its one-piece design adheres to the American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines.**
4.7
of 5
499
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Cnazari16
16/06/2017
Canada
Great for Breastfed Babies
My baby is close to 4 months old and would repeatedly refuse a pacifier. I have probably about 30 pacifiers (all different brands) that she hates! I picked this one up and she took it right away. You are able to stick your finger through it since it is hollow and I did that when introducing it to her so she would understand how to latch onto it and she has hardly let it go since. The only negative thing I can say about it does not look as cute as other pacifiers but if it helps soothe your baby who cares?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soothie SCF190/01 Pacifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soothie SCF190/01 Pacifier
Mommygoose
20/06/2025
US
Baby loves them
Daughter loves these however I wish they came in cuter colors!!! It’s so hard to find 3-18m in anything other than blue! And sometimes it would be nice to have a different color!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soothie SCF190/41 Pacifier
Date of Use 2025-02-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soothie SCF190/41 Pacifier
Date of Use 2025-02-20
Zbavy447
14/12/2024
US
My baby loves the so much!! get some of these
They are amazing and come in many colors!! Pink,blue,purple,yellow,green
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soothie SCF190/41 Pacifier
Date of Use 2023-11-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Soothie SCF190/41 Pacifier
Date of Use 2023-11-14
of moms aware of Soothie, according to a USA consumer test conducted in 2023 (n = 477)
American Academy of Pediatrics recommends to “purchase soothers that cannot possibly come apart. Those molded of one solid piece of plastic are particularly safe”. (Caring for Your Baby and Young Child: Birth to Age 5, 7th ed. 2019, By American Academy of Pediatrics, Tanya Remer Altmann and David L. Hill, New York: Bantam Books."
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use
All our Soothies have the same nipple shape and one-piece design, and come with a variety of shield shapes, including those distributed in US hospitals.