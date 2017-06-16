I recieved Philips Avent Soothie pacifiers through the Stellar Product Testing Panel. My son was born this past June and had to stay in the NICU for 10 days before coming home. This unfortunate period of time really took a toll on our bonding period and was an especially stressful time for baby. When he came home, he still struggled with soothing and had periods of being extra fussy. We tried a wide variety of pacifiers and found him spitting them all out constantly. He is a combination of breast and bottle fed, so we figured it was a bit of nipple confusion with pacifiers. When we tried Philips Avent, he actually took to them very quickly! He is able to latch to these pacifiers and keep them in his mouth, which has been a lifesaver! The material is very soft silicone and is very flexible. Unlike other pacifiers with all of their nooks and crannies, these are simply made as one solid piece, making them much more hygienic and easier to clean. We are definitely sticking with these pacis!