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Discontinued

Philips AventBreastfeeding essentials care set

SCF257/00

5

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Get ready for breastfeeding

Philips Avent breastfeeding essentials set, helps you with the first days of breastfeeding.

See all benefits

Avent Breastfeeding set

Get ready for breastfeeding

  • Breast care

12x day-time breast pads

12x day-time breast pads

To keep you dry and comfortable during the day.

6x night-time breast pads

Specially designed for extra absorbtion and comfort through the night.

2x thermogel pads for dual use

Warm use to stimulate breast milk flow - Cold use for soothing and relief - Comes with extra soft sleeves for added comfort

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

17/10/2018

Canada

Canada

Excellent

I bought this to ease breast pain, and the gel pad is perfect

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF257/01 Breastfeeding essentials care set

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF257/01 Breastfeeding essentials care set

29/04/2013

US

US

Very easy to use and compact

Awesome for travel plus it looks nice. Small so it fits in purses and diaper bags. Dosnt take up muck room. Love this product!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF257/01 Breastfeeding essentials care set

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF257/01 Breastfeeding essentials care set

18/07/2012

US

US

Perfect for when milk is coming in.

I've breastfed all four of my kids and with my youngest I bought this product as a way to try and ease the discomfort of engorgement in those first few days of breastfeeding. The ability of the gel to warm or cool depending on if you need help with milk flow or soothing the pain of engorgement is great and made breastfeeding a much more pleasant experience this time around. I would recommend anyone thinking about breastfeeding to purchase this product to take with them to the hospital with them. The little ribbon to keep track of which breast was last fed off of is great for those late night feedings when you wake up groggy. I wish hospitals would provide these to new mothers like they do formula to those who plan on bottle feeding.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF257/01 Breastfeeding essentials care set

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF257/01 Breastfeeding essentials care set

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