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2 year warranty
7-day return
Bottle warmers & sterilizers
All series
Philips Avent Digital Steam Sterilizer
Discontinued
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User manual
All (5)
When should I stop sterilizing my Philips Avent products?
How long will items remain sterile in my Avent sterilizer?
Can I sterilize other brands/products in my Avent sterilizer?
What's the warranty on my Philips Avent sterilizer?
Where to find citric acid for descaling Philips Avent products
When I run Avent sterilizer mode 2 it turns to zero after finishing the cycle
My Philips Avent sterilizer turns off during a cycle
Avent Natural Bottles do not fit my Philips sterilizer
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