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Discontinued

Philips AventComfort Manual breast pump

SCF330/11

More comfort, more milk naturally

When you are comfortable and relaxed, your milk flows more easily. That is why we created our most comfortable breast pump yet: Sit comfortably with no need to lean forward and let our soft massage cushion gently stimulate your milk flow.

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More comfort, more milk naturally

  • Natural

  • Includes 4oz bottle

More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, naturally helps your milk to flow more easily.

Soft massage cushion with warm feel

Soft massage cushion with warm feel

Our massage cushion has a new soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The cushion is designed to gently mimic your baby's suckling to help stimulate let down.

Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

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Disclaimers

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011