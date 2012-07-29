I am an engineer and hence really expect products to do as they say on the tin. first of all, not all Phillips teats are compatible with this product - it states they are but, when you insert an actual bottle teat, the lid does not seal hence liquid spills all over baby. Secondly, there is a feature on the rim of the plastic spout - a small hole - I am not sure what it is for. However, when baby drinks, liquid forms a bubble at this hole and baby ends up with a blob of liquid on the nose (an uncomfortable and distracting situation when baby is drinking). A tight fit is required for the handle to remain in place and hence keep the spout centred for ease of drinking (hand coordination and all that!) If this cup is thrown on the floor (which babies tend to do), then it could cause the handle and hence lid to loosen up, again causing leaking of liquid. On the positive side, the cup is easy to hold and looks nice.