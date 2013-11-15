2 year warranty
Discontinued
Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our Classic bottle has been trusted by mothers for 30 years, and continues to be the preferred choice of many moms. Designed for an enjoyable and easy feeding experience, it is clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort.*
2 Bottles
9oz/260ml
Slow flow nipple
1m+
Unique valve on the nipple flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimize overeating and spit-up, burping and gas
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**
Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.
4.4
of 5
441
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
LilinLee
15/11/2013
Singapore
Good quality, easy to use
Avent bottle is durable, easy to use and my son loves it too. material is PES which is better than PP
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF663/17 Classic PES baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF663/17 Classic PES baby bottle
gshaw
26/02/2017
United Kingdom
A lovely soft teat that is comfortable for baby.
A good large size allowing for extra milk as my son grew hungrier. The teat is super soft and allows for a steady flow of milk. They are extremely easy to keep clean, with no hidden parts.
This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle
This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle
isn2011
23/02/2017
United Kingdom
Great product and easy to adapt to
These bottles are great. LO seems be able to get on with them well however the only real downside is the ergonomics. They feel a bit angular. Also a decent size for everyday use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.