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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHE3015PH/00

Extra bass

Philips SHE3015 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a comfortable fit. Available in eye-catching colors. The built-in mic and control make handsfree talking on mobile easy.

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Soft body for comfy fit

Extra bass

  • 14.8mm drivers/open-back

  • Earbud

14.8mm speaker drivers for high quality sound

Large 14.8mm speaker drivers squeezed into earbud headphones deliver high quality sound.

Flexi-Grip design for durabilit

A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

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