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Discontinued

ActionFitSports earhook headphones

SHQ3200WT/10

1

| (4) Reviews

Tuned for Sports

With adjustable earhook, the lightweight & sweat-resistant SHQ3200 headphones lets you focus on whatever workout you’re doing, without losing motivation. If not for the amazing sound that keeps you going, you’ll barely know they’re there.

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With adjustable earhook for secure fit

Tuned for Sports

  • ActionFit

  • Earhook

  • White

Kevlar-reinforced cable for ultimate durability

Kevlar-reinforced cable for ultimate durability

Your ActionFit headphones are specially designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments – and workouts.

3 choices of ear cap sizes for optimal fit

3 choices of ear cap sizes for optimal fit

Powerful bass to boost motivation

Powerful bass to boost motivation

There’s nothing better than a solid groove to get you into your workout rhythm. With ActionFit headphones, your grooves are powered by superbly deep and dynamic bass that will boost any routine, letting you take it to a higher level.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

4

Reviews

5
4
3
2

03/06/2016

Canada

Canada

this product worked for like one week

Left earpiece makes very little sound. Broke down on me. Feel let down, used it for exactly what the package told me to use it for(gym). My battery charge on my mp3 outlasted the headphones..

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200WT Sports earhook headphones

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200WT Sports earhook headphones

28/09/2015

Canada

Canada

3 pairs have same problem

I have received 3 pairs of these earhook headphones now, and they ALL have the same issue after only a few months as the RIGHT earpiece volume goes down way low compared to the left for no reason whatsoever. Ive read other reviews with other that have the same issue. These need to be RECALLED and taken out of stores immediately.

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200BK Sports earhook headphones

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200BK Sports earhook headphones

08/03/2017

US

US

Awful uneven sound

First review I've ever written becuase This product was so disappointing! I have used a Philips over the ear headphones for the past three years until last week when my dog ate them. So I figured I'd buy a similar model. 90% of the sound comes out of the right side and that is very muffled. If you take the right ear piece out you have to strain to even hear any sound. Unfortunately I had already trashed the packaging..or I would have returned them for my money back.

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200WT Sports earhook headphones

This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200WT Sports earhook headphones

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