2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ3200WT/10
Tuned for Sports
With adjustable earhook, the lightweight & sweat-resistant SHQ3200 headphones lets you focus on whatever workout you’re doing, without losing motivation. If not for the amazing sound that keeps you going, you’ll barely know they’re there.
ActionFit
Earhook
White
Your ActionFit headphones are specially designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments – and workouts.
There’s nothing better than a solid groove to get you into your workout rhythm. With ActionFit headphones, your grooves are powered by superbly deep and dynamic bass that will boost any routine, letting you take it to a higher level.
1.0
of 5
4
Reviews
jayson
03/06/2016
Canada
this product worked for like one week
Left earpiece makes very little sound. Broke down on me. Feel let down, used it for exactly what the package told me to use it for(gym). My battery charge on my mp3 outlasted the headphones..
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200WT Sports earhook headphones
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200WT Sports earhook headphones
amnesiac
28/09/2015
Canada
3 pairs have same problem
I have received 3 pairs of these earhook headphones now, and they ALL have the same issue after only a few months as the RIGHT earpiece volume goes down way low compared to the left for no reason whatsoever. Ive read other reviews with other that have the same issue. These need to be RECALLED and taken out of stores immediately.
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200BK Sports earhook headphones
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200BK Sports earhook headphones
nic1706
08/03/2017
US
Awful uneven sound
First review I've ever written becuase This product was so disappointing! I have used a Philips over the ear headphones for the past three years until last week when my dog ate them. So I figured I'd buy a similar model. 90% of the sound comes out of the right side and that is very muffled. If you take the right ear piece out you have to strain to even hear any sound. Unfortunately I had already trashed the packaging..or I would have returned them for my money back.
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200WT Sports earhook headphones
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3200WT Sports earhook headphones