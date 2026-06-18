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2 year warranty

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3000 series Wireless mouse

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3000 seriesWireless mouse

SPK7378G/97

3000 series Wireless mouse

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 1.5 MB
  • 18 June 2026

Important information manual

  • PDF file, 1.5 MB
  • 18 June 2026

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