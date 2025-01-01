2 year warranty
SPK7388B/93
Anywhere Wireless Portability
Take this mouse with you wherever you go. Ideal for fitting into your palm and a bag, this 2.4G wireless mouse has an optical sensor that makes control simple and firsthand.
2.4GHz Wireless
Silent Design
Intelligent Power Saving
Up to 1600 DPI
Keep the computer wires at bay. For any keyboard/mouse equipped with this feature, you can connect the accessory to any PC via a speedy 2.4 Hz wireless connection. The simple setup process, along with the accessory's sleek design, is sure to leave your workspace looking clean and wire-free.
This mouse delivers precision tracking up to 1,600 DPI with higher smoothing and accuracy.
With the intelligent power-saving function, this mouse can go into standby and therefore save power when not in use.
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