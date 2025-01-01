2 year warranty
SPK7448G/97
Performance meets comfort
This mouse is your perfect travel buddy. With a wireless Bluetooth connection and the ability to switch between three devices in one click, it is made to scroll seamlessly and with convenience.
Multi-device functionality
Bluetooth 3.0/5.0
Silent design
Intelligent power saving
Keep the computer wires at bay. For any keyboard/mouse equipped with this feature, you can connect the accessory to any PC via a speedy 2.4Hz wireless connection. The simple setup process, along with the accessory's sleek design, is sure to leave your workspace looking clean and wire-free.
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