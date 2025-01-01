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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

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Discontinued

CareScreen cleaner

SVC1117C/10

Scented Screen Cleaner

Use this safe and effective cleaning fluid with its special microfiber cloth to remove dust, dirt and fingerprints from your portable devices' screens. Its anti-static formula will help to repel dust.

See all benefits

With chamomile flavor

Scented Screen Cleaner

  • Tablet/Smartphone

Streak-free cleaning fluid

Enjoy a spotless screen with this streak-free cleaning fluid, specially formulated not to leave any kind of residue on your screen.

Lint-free, reusable, washable microfiber cloth

This reusable microfiber cloth may be washed gently in soap and water, then air dryed. You may use it over and over again.

Antistatic formula to repel dust

The antistatic formula of this cleaning fluid helps to repel dust and dirt from your screen.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 322.9 kB
  • 21 July 2026

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