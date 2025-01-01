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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

Stereo dubbing cable

SWA2533W/10

Ensure a reliable connection

Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio connection between components.

See all benefits

with this stereo dubbing cable

Ensure a reliable connection

  • 3.0 m

  • 3.5 mm (M) - 3.5 mm (M)

  • Black

Molded plug for secure connections

Molded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

Flexible PVC jacket

Flexible PVC jacket provided protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

Rubber strain relief

Rubber strain relief provides a secure, yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 265.1 kB
  • 18 November 2023

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