2 year warranty
TAB5109/10
Better sound for all your entertainment
Whatever you love to watch or play, love it more! This great-looking, low-profile soundbar gives you clearer voices and better-sounding effects. Sophisticated audio technology creates an immersive sound experience no matter what you watch.
2.0 Ch
120 W max. HDMI ARC
DTS Virtual:X
Dolby Digital Plus
This soundbar's 2.0 channels and immersive audio technology bring new levels of sound to everything you love. Four EQ modes let you pick a sound style to suit what you're watching, and you can make voices clearer in any mode by activating Dialogue Enhancement.
Compatibility with DTS Virtual:X transforms your TV sound, bringing you a virtual 3D sound experience no matter what's on screen! You don't need extra speakers, and it works in any room: turn it on via the soundbar's remote control, or the Philips Home Entertainment app.
Enjoy a front-row seat to all the dramas you watch and play. This Dolby Digital Plus-compatible soundbar gives you a surround-sound experience without the need for extra speakers. You'll hear, and feel, the difference.
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