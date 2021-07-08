2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAB5305/98
Step up your TV sound
Hear more. Love more. This soundbar and wireless subwoofer take your TV audio up a level, delivering clearer sound and deeper bass. With Bluetooth, audio-in, and optical inputs, you can liberate your music too.
2.1 CH wireless subwoofer
Bluetooth®
HDMI ARC
The crackle of laser fire. The roar of a crowd. 2.1 channels bring new levels of sound to your favorite movies and shows. The compact wireless subwoofer delivers satisfying bass. Explosions will rumble. Music sounds fuller.
The days of hunting for multiple remotes are over. This soundbar connects to your TV via HDMI ARC, allowing you to control soundbar volume with the same remote you use for your TV.
Stream playlists from your mobile device via Bluetooth. Connect audio sources via audio-in or optical input. Whatever you love, it will sound louder and clearer through this soundbar.
2.3
of 5
4
Reviews
BacardiJoe
08/07/2021
US
Great speakers, even though the TV doesn't like it
Shopped around and decided on this unit. Tv recognized it. But unable to adjust the tone. The speaker remote allowed me to adjust it and it's perfect.
Pros
Love the Bluetooth feature, overall sounds period.
Cons
Couldn't get optical feature to work with my TV.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB5305 Soundbar speaker
Date of Use 2021-03-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB5305 Soundbar speaker
Date of Use 2021-03-07
Aviation Mx Crew
14/09/2021
US
Always disconnected.
Since i bought it last June 2021 , HDMI always disconnected.... Need to power On again the remote control , press EQ & select Green color to satisfy bass sound for music & movies. It also cannot connect to use my TV control. Does it have any effect that my TV connected to my laptop thru hdmi cable?..... so i can watch You Tube , Netflix & social media. Thanks for the help & support.
This review was made for TAB5305 Soundbar speaker
Date of Use 2020-08-14
This review was made for TAB5305 Soundbar speaker
Date of Use 2020-08-14
08/07/2023
US
Trash!!
It keeps disconnecting from HDMI, no matter what. It’ll work fine for a few days, and then you have to reset it all over again. Garbage, straight garbage!!!!!!
Pros
Price
Cons
Loses HDMi connection constantly.
This review was made for TAB5305 Soundbar speaker
Date of Use 2023-06-08
This review was made for TAB5305 Soundbar speaker
Date of Use 2023-06-08
The terms HDMI, HDMI High-Definition Multimedia Interface, HDMI Trade dress and the HDMI Logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.