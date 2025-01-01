2 year warranty
TAB5500/98
Unleash the power of sound
Experience powerful audio with our 2.1 channel soundbar and wireless subwoofer. Immerse yourself in rich, dynamic sound that enhances your entertainment without overspending. Upgrade your sound experience today!
2.1 channel
260W Max/130W RMS Output
HDMI-ARC
5.4 Bluetooth®
Get in on the action with 2.1 channels and a wireless subwoofer for deeper bass and dynamic sound. Experience rich, high quality audio on a soundbar that's easy to use; perfect in combination with your TV sound.
With up to 260w of power, reduce distortions and amplify your sound with immersive, crystal clear audio. Hear dialogue the way it's meant to be heard, and level up the sound experience on your choice of entertainment.
Expand the possibilities of sound with this soundbar. With versatile HDMI-ARC connectivity, sync up to other devices seamlessly without the clutter of multiple cables.
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