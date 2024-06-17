2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAB6305/98
Ultra slim. Big on sound.
Got a TV that sits on a low stand? This ultra-slim soundbar is low enough to sit under almost any TV and comes with a wireless subwoofer. You get sound that’s big enough to bring your favorite shows, movies, and music to life.
2.1 CH wireless subwoofer
HDMI ARC
Dolby Audio
140W
The thunder of explosions. The roar of a crowd. 2.1 channels bring richer, deeper, clearer sound to your favorite movies and shows. The compact wireless subwoofer delivers rich bass.
This soundbar has a profile of just 35 mm, making it perfect for TVs with lower stands. When it comes to placement, the integrated wall brackets keep your options open. The compact design of the powerful subwoofer makes it easy to conceal.
Be immersed in your favorite shows and movies. This soundbar with wireless subwoofer supports the Dolby Digital format for a more expansive and involving experience. Voices will be clearer. Effects will be more impressive.
3.8
of 5
4
Reviews
CYJNZ
17/06/2024
New Zealand
Philips soundbar is fantastic!
So simple to setup, automatic pairing of the speaker and subwoofer. The Philips sound is sublime from all sources! Voice detail is excellent and there's no need to constantly adjust the sound level on some movies. It's just like being at concerts or in an open field or wherever the action is. Subwoofer and sound settings are really easy. Turns on and off automatically with Philips, Panasonic and Sony tv's.
Pros
Sound is sublime! Super easy to use and adjust. Remote is small, not big and bulky.
Cons
NONE
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB6305 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2023-12-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB6305 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2023-12-17
EppieNZ
25/04/2022
New Zealand
Verified buyer
Does exactly what is expected of it
It is small and great sound - perfect for our limited space
Pros
Small form factor
Cons
Nothing
This review was made for TAB6305 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2021-03-25
This review was made for TAB6305 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2021-03-25
Ludicus77
19/07/2021
Singapore
Sound quality is good
The sound quality is good for the price. Only draw back is that it does not turn on automatically when the tv is switch on.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB6305 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2020-06-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB6305 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2020-06-18