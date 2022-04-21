2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAB7305/98
Power to your movies. Or your music.
Be in the heart of the action. This powerful 300 W soundbar with wireless subwoofer and Dolby audio gives you full, rich sound and crisp dialogue. From blockbuster action to must-see shows, you’ll hear more. Love more.
2.1 CH wireless subwoofer
HDMI ARC
Dolby Audio
300W
2.1 channels bring richer, deeper, clearer sound to your favorite movies and shows. The compact wireless subwoofer delivers rich bass. While two midrange drivers and two tweeters combine to deliver beautifully balanced sound with crisp dialogue.
The roar of explosions. Iconic soundtracks. With 300 W of pure power, this soundbar and wireless subwoofer will make music and effects sound much bigger. You'll hear more detail in quieter moments and action scenes will blow you away.
Be immersed in your favorite shows and movies. This soundbar with wireless subwoofer supports the Dolby Digital Plus format for a more expansive and involving experience. Voices will be clearer. Effects will be more impressive.
3.6
of 5
9
Reviews
Danny1117
21/04/2022
Singapore
Great smooth design and sounds very good,love it !
I've had some few older models,tried other brands but still comes back to PHILIPS, never let me down.
Pros
Value for money
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB7305 Soundbar speaker
Date of Use 2021-03-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB7305 Soundbar speaker
Date of Use 2021-03-21
Jaack
18/05/2021
Singapore
Dynamic and powerful
Speaker looks sleek and low profile. It has many modes of music playback (HDMI ARC, optical, 3.5mm AUX), which makes it compatible with both TV and desktop usage. Playback device can be easily cycled through a remote and control are fairly straightforward and easy to understand. Set up was easy and wireless connection between sound bar and subwoofer was automatic. Many plugs were also included (3 pin, 2 pin, etc.) to suit your needs. Sound quality is great, with powerful highs and lows coming through with little distortion.
Pros
Sound quality
Cons
Switching between audio playback devices were not intuitive on the soundbar itself without referring to manual.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB7305 Soundbar speaker
Date of Use 2021-04-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB7305 Soundbar speaker
Date of Use 2021-04-18
Steve1966
28/03/2022
New Zealand
Booming sound
Really enhances our new TV. Clear sound and a bib booming subwoofer. Easy to attach and easy to setup. Wireless subwoofer connectivity makes this very flexible.
Pros
Big cinema sound
Cons
Sound bar is a little tall
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB7305 Soundbar speaker
Date of Use 2022-02-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB7305 Soundbar speaker
Date of Use 2022-02-27