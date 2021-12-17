2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAB8805/10
Powerfully cinematic sound
Make more of movie night with this powerful soundbar with wireless subwoofer. The immersive 3D audio of Dolby Atmos puts you right in the middle of the scene. Play-Fi compatibility makes it easy to create a true surround-sound setup.
400W max. Wireless subwoofer
Dolby Atmos®
DTS Play-Fi compatible
Connects with voice assistants
This soundbar brings 300W of rich sound to everything you watch, and every track you love. 3.1 channels fill any room with spellbinding soundtracks, thunderous effects, and crystal-clear dialogue. The wireless subwoofer adds impact to every explosion and every beat.
Increase the drama no matter what you watch. This Dolby Atmos-compatible soundbar reproduces depth as well as height, creating virtual three-dimensional surround sound that flows above and around you.
Easy Play-Fi compatibility will make this soundbar the star of your multi-room set-up. You can sync Play-Fi-compatible speakers for multi-room audio, or even create a true surround-sound system—all via the Philips Sound app, or the Play-Fi app.
2.6
of 5
8
Reviews
Mikelew
17/12/2021
United Kingdom
Great sound
Easy to set up sound and bass are great I have added 2 play fi speakers for even more emersive sound very happy with this soundbar.
Pros
Lots of features great sound looks smart sat under tv
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB8805 Soundbar 3.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2020-11-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB8805 Soundbar 3.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2020-11-17
Tropiben
24/11/2021
United Kingdom
Sound is amazing
I just upgraded my soundbar as my previous one wasn't connecting particularly well with my new OLED TV. Only used it today but the sound and power from this is second to none for the price and is far more superior to previous soundbar I've had.
Pros
Great sound
Cons
Slightly larger than previous soundbar
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB8805 Soundbar 3.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2021-10-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB8805 Soundbar 3.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2021-10-24
keng001
27/02/2022
ประเทศไทย
sound bar ATMOS เสียงกลางชัดเจน แต่ software อ่อน
เสียงดีระดับนึง ติดตั้งง่าย แต่ต้องตั้งค่าเสียงใหม่ทุกครั้งที่ปิดแล้วเปิด แอพลิเคชั่นที่มีไม่ต่างจากรีโมท
This review was made for TAB8805 Soundbar 3.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2022-01-27
This review was made for TAB8805 Soundbar 3.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2022-01-27