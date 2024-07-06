2 year warranty
Discontinued
All in one
With internet radio, Spotify Connect, Bluetooth, and a CD player, this compact all-in-one micro system can play it all. You can also connect other sources via audio-in or USB. Enjoy richer sound from a system that fits into almost any room.
Internet radio, DAB+
Bluetooth, Spotify Connect
USB, MP3-CD
50W
From classic tunes to the latest podcasts. You can stream Spotify's best-quality signal over Wi-Fi with Spotify Connect. You can also stream playlists and more via Bluetooth, play CDs, or connect to other sources via audio-in or USB.
Internet radio is your ticket to thousands of global stations broadcasting every conceivable kind of program. The digital tuner delivers crystal-clear reception, and you can set presets for your favorite internet, DAB+, or FM stations.
Two speakers are built right into the cabinet of this all-in-one micro system. You get clear sound and good bass from the full-range drivers and bass-reflex ports. The 50 W maximum output is perfect for kitchens, offices, and smaller living areas.
4.4
of 5
14
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Lumin367
06/07/2024
Singapore
All In One Hi Fi Compact Unit
Bought mainly for Internet radio and podcast listening. Good price as compared to other similar units in the market. Compact size with good sound output.
Pros
Compact unit with multiple functions including Internet radio, podcasts, Spotify, FM Radio reception and CD player. Room filling sound for small living, bedroom or kitchen area.
Cons
Initial set-up takes time and effort. Small display panel and remote control unit. Not available at local stores.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM6805 Micro Music System
Date of Use 2024-06-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM6805 Micro Music System
Date of Use 2024-06-06
thsoo
10/05/2024
Singapore
Verified buyer
The product has great features.
Because unexpectedly such a small micro sound system having wifi and bluetooth streaming capabilities.
Pros
Easily set up.
Cons
Display doesn’t support the chinese characters.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM6805 Micro Music System
Date of Use 2024-04-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM6805 Micro Music System
Date of Use 2024-04-09
FMListener
17/01/2024
Singapore
Verified buyer
Amazing
Received the product on schedule and its sound quality is amazing. Enjoy listening to music during night sleep. The internet connectivity is fine to capture online radio stations quickly and able to store them in memory for next time playing.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM6805 Micro Music System
Date of Use 2023-12-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM6805 Micro Music System
Date of Use 2023-12-17