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Discontinued

Micro Music System

TAM6805/10

4.4

| (14) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

All in one

With internet radio, Spotify Connect, Bluetooth, and a CD player, this compact all-in-one micro system can play it all. You can also connect other sources via audio-in or USB. Enjoy richer sound from a system that fits into almost any room.

See all benefits

All in one

  • Internet radio, DAB+

  • Bluetooth, Spotify Connect

  • USB, MP3-CD

  • 50W

All your music, podcasts, and more

All your music, podcasts, and more

From classic tunes to the latest podcasts. You can stream Spotify's best-quality signal over Wi-Fi with Spotify Connect. You can also stream playlists and more via Bluetooth, play CDs, or connect to other sources via audio-in or USB.

Internet radio. DAB+ FM radio

Internet radio. DAB+ FM radio

Internet radio is your ticket to thousands of global stations broadcasting every conceivable kind of program. The digital tuner delivers crystal-clear reception, and you can set presets for your favorite internet, DAB+, or FM stations.

Integrated bass-reflex speaker system

Integrated bass-reflex speaker system

Two speakers are built right into the cabinet of this all-in-one micro system. You get clear sound and good bass from the full-range drivers and bass-reflex ports. The 50 W maximum output is perfect for kitchens, offices, and smaller living areas.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

14

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

2

06/07/2024

Singapore

Singapore

All In One Hi Fi Compact Unit

Bought mainly for Internet radio and podcast listening. Good price as compared to other similar units in the market. Compact size with good sound output.

Pros

Compact unit with multiple functions including Internet radio, podcasts, Spotify, FM Radio reception and CD player. Room filling sound for small living, bedroom or kitchen area.

Cons

Initial set-up takes time and effort. Small display panel and remote control unit. Not available at local stores.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM6805 Micro Music System

Date of Use 2024-06-06

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM6805 Micro Music System

Date of Use 2024-06-06

10/05/2024

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

The product has great features.

Because unexpectedly such a small micro sound system having wifi and bluetooth streaming capabilities.

Pros

Easily set up.

Cons

Display doesn’t support the chinese characters.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM6805 Micro Music System

Date of Use 2024-04-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM6805 Micro Music System

Date of Use 2024-04-09

17/01/2024

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Amazing

Received the product on schedule and its sound quality is amazing. Enjoy listening to music during night sleep. The internet connectivity is fine to capture online radio stations quickly and able to store them in memory for next time playing.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM6805 Micro Music System

Date of Use 2023-12-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM6805 Micro Music System

Date of Use 2023-12-17

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