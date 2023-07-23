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Discontinued

Wireless speaker

TAS1505B/00

2

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Party in your pocket

Put a party in your pocket with the Bluetooth speaker that’s small enough to hang from your wrist! This petite speaker is completely waterproof and gives you surprisingly punchy sound for its size.

See all benefits

Party in your pocket

  • Bluetooth®

  • 2.5 W Output Power

  • 8 hours play time

  • IPX7 waterproof

Tough and IPX7 waterproof

This portable Bluetooth speaker is IPX7-rated—which means it can withstand total immersion in water up to 1 m deep for up to 30 minutes. You can party in the shower, by the pool, or even in the pool! The wireless range is 20 m.

8 hours play time. 2.5 hours charge time

Sound stays clear even when you play the music loud, and a passive radiator boosts the bass. You get 8 hours play time, and a full charge takes 2.5 hours. The Bluetooth connection is stable, and pairing is simple.

Pick your colorway. Show your style

Always do you. This small Bluetooth speaker is available in several colorways, so you can rock your style. The matching carry strap makes it easy to tote the speaker wherever you go.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
4
3
1

23/07/2023

Singapore

Singapore

sounds good for its size, if you can connect it

in our house, it does not connect to anything other that Apple equipment, so I had to swap it with a friends speaker. it cannot be found on my Redmi 9 phone, or on the Thinkpad.

Pros

connects to iphone without any problems

Cons

not so good if you dont own any Apple equipment

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAS1505B Wireless speaker

Date of Use 2023-06-23

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAS1505B Wireless speaker

Date of Use 2023-06-23

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