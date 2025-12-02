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  • Lights up and packs a punch
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  • Lights up and packs a punch
  • Lights up and packs a punch
  • Lights up and packs a punch
  • Lights up and packs a punch
  • Lights up and packs a punch
  • Lights up and packs a punch
  • Lights up and packs a punch
  • Lights up and packs a punch
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  • Lights up and packs a punch
  • Lights up and packs a punch
  • Lights up and packs a punch
  • Lights up and packs a punch
  • Lights up and packs a punch
  • Lights up and packs a punch
  • Lights up and packs a punch

Wireless speaker

TAS2000B/00

4.7
| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Lights up and packs a punch
Get out there with the splash-proof compact speaker that gives you up to 20 hours play time on a single charge. Funky LED lights set the vibe, Bass+ delivers deep bass at any volume, and you can connect to other speakers for bigger sound.
See all benefits

Lights up and packs a punch

  • LED lightshow

  • Bass+ and Auracast™

  • 20 hours play time

  • Wrist strap and splash proof

Bold sound with surprisingly deep bass at any volume

Bold sound with surprisingly deep bass at any volume

This compact portable speaker packs a punch for its size with 20 W max (10 W RMS) of rich sound. Twin passive radiators and our exclusive Bass+ technology keep the bass deep and tight—even if you’re listening at lower volumes. There’s also a built-in mic, so if a call comes in you can take it hands-free.

Plays long, travels easily, and doesn’t mind a little rain

Plays long, travels easily, and doesn’t mind a little rain

With up to 20 hours play time on a single charge, you can keep the tunes coming all day and into the night. The handy wrist strap makes it easy to carry this speaker, and the IPX5 splash-proof build protects from raindrops and spills. A 30-minute charge gets you 5 hours of play time, and a full recharge takes around 2.5 hours.

Bluetooth® streaming, multipoint, USB playback

Bluetooth® streaming, multipoint, USB playback

Playlists ready? Bluetooth® 5.4 brings you a steady connection for seamless streaming. Multipoint lets you connect to two Bluetooth® devices at the same time, and you can plug a portable music player or a thumb drive into the USB-A port on the speaker.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

02/12/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Bluetooth Speaker

I am really impressed with this Bluetooth speaker, it’s really lightweight and is easy to carry using the handle provided. The sound is really good and I love that it lights up with different colours. It is ideal for home, holidays or days out. It is easy to connect to devices but I have found that you have to disconnect to use in different ones. Overall really happy with the speaker.

Pros

Lightweight great sound

Cons

Trouble connecting to different devices without having to keep disconnecting from others

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAS2000B Wireless speaker

Date of Use 2025-11-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAS2000B Wireless speaker

Date of Use 2025-11-02

26/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great speaker

Very Nice quality speaker looks high quality and the sound is great, very good r For travelling and keep battery Life long

Pros

Quality

Cons

Battery life

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAS2000B Wireless speaker

Date of Use 2024-10-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAS2000B Wireless speaker

Date of Use 2024-10-26

25/12/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good little speaker but battery not as expected

Good little speaker with the option to adjust lights and sound from the app. Also like the idea of being able to daisy chain other speakers together to make a bigger speaker. The only downside I found was that the battery life wasn’t as expected and the volume severely drops when the battery is getting low.

This review was made for TAS2000B Wireless speaker

Date of Use 2024-11-25

This review was made for TAS2000B Wireless speaker

Date of Use 2024-11-25

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Disclaimers

  1. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

  2. The IPX5 rating means the speaker is protected against jets of water.