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  • Add some visuals to your music
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  • Add some visuals to your music
  • Add some visuals to your music
  • Add some visuals to your music
  • Add some visuals to your music
  • Add some visuals to your music
  • Add some visuals to your music
  • Add some visuals to your music
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72Turntable image 73Turntable image 74Turntable image 75Turntable image 76Turntable image 77Turntable image 78Turntable image 79Turntable image 80Turntable image 81Turntable image 82Turntable image 83Turntable image 84Turntable image 85Turntable image 86Turntable image 87Turntable image 88Turntable image 89Turntable image 90Turntable image 91Turntable image 92Turntable image 93Turntable image 94Turntable image 95Turntable image 96Turntable image 97Turntable image 98Turntable image 99Turntable image 100Turntable image 101Turntable image 102Turntable image 103Turntable image 104Turntable image 105Turntable image 106Turntable image 107Turntable image 108Turntable image 109Turntable image 110Turntable image 111Turntable image 112Turntable image 113Turntable image 114Turntable image 115Turntable image 116Turntable image 117Turntable image 118Turntable image 119Turntable image 120Turntable image 121Turntable image 122Turntable image 123Turntable image 124Turntable image 125Turntable image 126Turntable image 127Turntable image 128Turntable image 129Turntable image 130Turntable image 131Turntable image 132Turntable image 133Turntable image 134Turntable image 135Turntable image 136Turntable image 137Turntable image 138Turntable image 139Turntable image 140Turntable image 141Turntable image 142Turntable image 143Turntable image 144Turntable image 145Turntable image 146Turntable image 147Turntable image 148Turntable image 149Turntable image 150Turntable image 151Turntable image 152Turntable image 153Turntable image 154Turntable image 155Turntable image 156Turntable image 157Turntable image 158Turntable image 159Turntable image 160Turntable image 161Turntable image 162Turntable image 163Turntable image 164Turntable image 165Turntable image 166Turntable image 167Turntable image 168Turntable image 169Turntable image 170Turntable image 171Turntable image 172Turntable image 173Turntable image 174Turntable image 175Turntable image 176Turntable image 177Turntable image 178Turntable image 179Turntable image 180Turntable image 181Turntable image 182Turntable image 183Turntable image 184Turntable image 185Turntable image 186Turntable image 187Turntable image 188Turntable image 189Turntable image 190Turntable image 191Turntable image 192Turntable image 193Turntable image 194Turntable image 195Turntable image 196Turntable image 197Turntable image 198Turntable image 199Turntable image 200Turntable image 201Turntable image 202Turntable image 203Turntable image 204Turntable image 205Turntable image 206Turntable image 207Turntable image 208Turntable image 209Turntable image 210Turntable image 211Turntable image 212Turntable image 213Turntable image 214Turntable image 215Turntable image 216Turntable image 217
  • Add some visuals to your music
  • Add some visuals to your music
  • Add some visuals to your music
  • Add some visuals to your music
  • Add some visuals to your music
  • Add some visuals to your music

Wireless speaker

TAS2108BK/00

Add some visuals to your music

This fantastic Bluetooth speaker is so punchy you can even see the passive radiator bouncing to the beat! Multiple light modes let you choose your favorite colored visuals to add some mood or just relax to the gentle night light.

See all benefits

Add some visuals to your music

  • Passive radiator. Punchy bass

  • Multiple lighting modes

  • 5W RMS output power

  • Easily receive calls

Passive radiator for punchy bass

The bass you get from this compact little speaker is so deep and rich – you can even see the radiator bouncing to the beat. Bring your music with you and hear it clearly in any room in the house. The glowing lights bring your sounds to life.

Pair with an identical speaker for stereo sound

In the mood for even richer sounds? You can easily connect two identical speakers together to produce fantastic stereo sound. When you connect a second speaker the light displays will also synchronize.

Choose multi-colored moods or a gentle night light

This great speaker features multiple light modes so you can add some real atmosphere to your music. Choose between multi-colored lights, a fader and a soft, white night light for when you want to settle down at the end of a long day.

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