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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

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Discontinued

Wireless speaker

TAVS500/00

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

All that jazz

Looks to warm your heart. Sound to move your feet. This large retro-style Bluetooth speaker gives you 10 hours play time, powerful bass, and aux-in to connect to any source. Authentic 1950s detailing adds timeless magic to the mix.

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All that jazz

  • Bluetooth®

  • 10 W Output Power

  • 10 hours play time

Vintage wooden cabinet. Period 1950s details

This retro-style Bluetooth speaker looks like it's straight out of the 1950s. The vintage wooden cabinet. The brass-toned volume control knob aand speaker grille. Details from back when jazz had the edge and rock and roll was just beginning.

10 hours play time

The battery gives you 10 hours play time from a full charge. Charging takes around 4 hours and is easy via the included micro USB cable. A simple press of the Bluetooth button gets this speaker ready to pair with your Bluetooth device.

Clear, detailed sound. 3" full-range driver

From hip-hop to EDM. Just because this speaker looks jazz doesn't mean it only plays jazz. Whatever you're listening to, the 3" full-range driver delivers clear, detailed sound. A bass-reflex port fills in the low tones, giving you rounded, powerful bass response.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

07/11/2021

Singapore

Singapore

Philips Vintage Wireless Speaker

Cool vintage wireless speaker with crystal clear sound.

Pros

Cool vintage look

Cons

NA

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAVS500 Wireless speaker

Date of Use 2021-10-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAVS500 Wireless speaker

Date of Use 2021-10-07

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