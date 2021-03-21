2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAVS700/98
Bluetooth®
20 W Output Power
This Bluetooth radio pays homage to the iconic Philips Philetta 254 tabletop radio. The vintage wooden cabinet oozes charm. The 1950s detailing on the twin control knobs and speaker grille takes you back to the era when jazz and rock and roll ruled the airwaves.
The large, clear digital clock display is dimmable, so it's easy to find the perfect level for your room. When the sun goes down, press the menu knob to access and change the intensity of the illumination.
This retro radio features a digital FM tuner for radio—and a Bluetooth connection for streaming from your mobile device. The digital radio tuner delivers crystal-clear reception. You can set up to 20 FM presets and 20 DAB presets for your favourite stations.
4.0
of 5
4
Reviews
MANNZS
21/03/2021
United Kingdom
Has great features
Its Retro look Radio and have great Bass Sound easy to preset station.
Pros
Good sound
Cons
Nil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAVS700 Original radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAVS700 Original radio
backmr
25/02/2021
한국
디자인이 뛰어나며 라디오 듣기에 아주 좋은 성능을 가지고 있는 멋진 물건 입니다
레트로 감성과 멋진 디자인의 제품으로 최근에 본 블루트스 제품중에 가장 마음에 들어 구입했는데 성능과 기능에 만족 합니다.
Pros
레트로 감정이 풍부한 제품으로 큰 디스플레이 창이 좋네요
Cons
리모컨 기능이 없는 점이 좀 아쉽지만 그래도 옛날 손맛이 있네요...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAVS700 오리지널 라디오
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAVS700 오리지널 라디오
Samspies
02/12/2025
New Zealand
Excellent using pdf manual
2 years as house radio going well Good sound and easy to operate but needed to download off Phillips web site to get easy to read and follow instructions
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAVS700 Original radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAVS700 Original radio