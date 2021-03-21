Bought thinking it would be a good double for a radio/bedside clock. Aside from being aesthetically pleasing and having good sound quality, it became apparent that was about all that was good. For a profuct of THIS price, it has next to no functionality. I thought I'd at least be able to see the time while listening to a station (which every, if not all other products of this type seem to be able to do), and while possible through switching the dispaly INFO, i came to realise unfortunately most radio stations do not have time stored in their RDS. And even when I found one that did, switching between sources or stations reset the display preference. I do not want to have to turn the music off just to see the time; which come the following morning after setting it up, was 40 minutes slow. I mean come on, most $40 radio/clocks have twice as much functionality as this does. On top of this there is no ability to turn the display off, which come night time, becomes a problem. Don't get me wrong I love the concept behind this, but it's 2022, at least consider what the user is going to do with your product. It is terrible user design the whole way through. If you want a retro looking bluetooth speaker (non-portable by the way) then that's about all you'd be able to get out of this.