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Discontinued

Original radio

TAVS700/98

4
| (4) Reviews
Iconic vibes
Authentic 1950s style meets modern performance in this mains-powered Bluetooth radio. The wooden cabinet, copper dials and dimmable display make this the perfect centerpiece in any room. A digital radio tuner delivers clear reception.
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Iconic vibes

  • Bluetooth®

  • 20 W Output Power

Vintage wooden cabinet. Period 1950s details

This Bluetooth radio pays homage to the iconic Philips Philetta 254 tabletop radio. The vintage wooden cabinet oozes charm. The 1950s detailing on the twin control knobs and speaker grille takes you back to the era when jazz and rock and roll ruled the airwaves.

Large, clear digital clock display. Dimmable

The large, clear digital clock display is dimmable, so it's easy to find the perfect level for your room. When the sun goes down, press the menu knob to access and change the intensity of the illumination.

DAB+ and FM digital radio with presets

This retro radio features a digital FM tuner for radio—and a Bluetooth connection for streaming from your mobile device. The digital radio tuner delivers crystal-clear reception. You can set up to 20 FM presets and 20 DAB presets for your favourite stations.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

4

Reviews

3
1

21/03/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Has great features

Its Retro look Radio and have great Bass Sound easy to preset station.

Pros

Good sound

Cons

Nil

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAVS700 Original radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAVS700 Original radio

25/02/2021

한국

한국

디자인이 뛰어나며 라디오 듣기에 아주 좋은 성능을 가지고 있는 멋진 물건 입니다

레트로 감성과 멋진 디자인의 제품으로 최근에 본 블루트스 제품중에 가장 마음에 들어 구입했는데 성능과 기능에 만족 합니다.

Pros

레트로 감정이 풍부한 제품으로 큰 디스플레이 창이 좋네요

Cons

리모컨 기능이 없는 점이 좀 아쉽지만 그래도 옛날 손맛이 있네요...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAVS700 오리지널 라디오

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAVS700 오리지널 라디오

02/12/2025

New Zealand

New Zealand

Excellent using pdf manual

2 years as house radio going well Good sound and easy to operate but needed to download off Phillips web site to get easy to read and follow instructions

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAVS700 Original radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAVS700 Original radio

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