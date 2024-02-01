ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

  • Main in use photograph
  • Front top product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Primary image
  • Main in use photograph
  • Front top product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Wireless home speaker

TAW6505/10

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Bigger sound. Any room.

This powerful wireless speaker gives you 80 W of rich sound--on its own or as part of a multi-room setup. You get stereo sound packed with detail, perfect synchronization, and easy control whether connecting to your TV or other speakers.

See all benefits

Bigger sound. Any room.

  • Wi-Fi. Multi-room audio

  • DTS Play-Fi compatible

  • Connects with voice assistants

  • Built-in LED

Boost the sound of your smart assistant speakers

Ask Alexa-enabled devices, or any device that has the Google Assistant, to play music through the speaker. Turn the volume up for a party. Turn it down late at night. Get the news and more. All completely hands-free.

Connects to your favorite voice assistant-enabled devices

Rich sound in any room. Perfect synching between rooms

Two woofers, two passive radiators, and two tweeters combine to give you room-filling sound with powerful bass and sparkling treble. Wi-Fi streaming gives you the highest-quality signal, and ensures the audio syncs perfectly between speakers, or rooms.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

01/02/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing PlayFi speaker, so good that I bought two.

I'm using it with DLNA server and play local music upstairs and downstairs using two speakers and one soundbar - absolutely flawless. Loud enough to cook in the kitchen with all fans on. High quality sound, especially with Critical Listening Mode. App is just ok and not overcomplicated. I know there are online services compatible like Amazon Music, Tidaletc. but I'm not using them. Just 10/10 product for me.

Pros

PlayFi system compatible, seamless updates, fast connection, Bluetooth, Chromecast compatible,

Cons

PlayFi is updating and managing the PlayFi software but separate Philips app needed to control the lights and update firmware. That's not neat but irrelevant for me.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAW6505 Wireless home speaker

Date of Use 2024-01-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAW6505 Wireless home speaker

Date of Use 2024-01-01

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.