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My skin is irritated after using my Philips Epilator

Epilating pulls out hair from the root. Some after-effects like itchiness, redness or tightness after using your Philips epilator are normal, especially if you have sensitive skin. You may also see small bumps on your skin or experience a burning sensation. This goes away with time and is nothing to worry about.

Try our tips below to help prevent or reduce these side-effects or see the video below on how to properly use your epilator on dry skin. If your skin irritation lasts longer than 3 days, then please consult your doctor.

The information on this page applies to the following models: BRE228/00, BRE730/10, BRE710/00. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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