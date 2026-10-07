My Philips Epilator does not remove hair properly

2 year warranty
If your Philips epilator is not removing your body hair completely, follow our tips to improve the performance of your device or watch the video below on how to properly use your epilator.
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRE719/00, BRE228/00, BRE730/10. Click here to show more product numbers ›
How do I attach the comb to my Philips bikini trimmer?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips depilation device?
How do I change the speed settings of my Philips Epilator?
How do I use the attachments and accessories that come with my epilator?
How do I use the ProGuide attachment?
Can I exfoliate my skin before hair removal?
How do I charge my Philips Epilator?