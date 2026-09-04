2 year warranty
The advantages of Silicone compared to Latex:
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF087/08 , SCF091/45 , SCF091/38 . Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
I've read news about pacifiers and BPA – how do you validate Philips Avent pacifiers are BPA free?
Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex?
How to check my Philips Avent Pacifier on safety
What are the differences among Philips Avent pacifiers?