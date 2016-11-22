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DiamondVisionHeadlight bulb

12336DVS2

4.5

| (18) Reviews

Drive with style

Philips DiamondVision halogen headlamp is the ultimate style upgrade for your car with up to 5000K white light. With the specially designed blue coating, DiamondVision makes you stand out from the crowd.

See all benefits

Up to 5000K ultimate white light

Drive with style

  • Type of lamp: H3

  • 12V, 55W

  • Blue-coated glass

  • Non-ECE homologated

  • Number of bulbs: 2

Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

Cool elegance for your headlights

Philips DiamondVision Vision headlight lamps provide the perfect choice for drivers who want a crisp white look for their headlights. Thanks to the Philips patented coating technology,DiamondVision provide a truly white light for great visibility and style.

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers.

For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

18

Reviews

2

22/11/2016

Australia

Australia

Worth Every Cent

I have a set of these bulbs in both of my classic cars. To be this bright and legal is fantastic. Nothing had to be changed in wiring or switches as they draw less than 5 amps each. I am now going to purchase two H7 bulbs for my toyota.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12342XVPS2 Performance and lifetime

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12342XVPS2 Performance and lifetime

28/12/2015

Australia

Australia

Excellent globe

Great light output. They look good and appear to be well made. A quality product. Expensive but worth the money.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12794UNIX2 Car fog light bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12794UNIX2 Car fog light bulb

20/06/2015

Australia

Australia

Most superior hesdlight bulb by far the shine like no other

Excellent brightness beam pattern and colour after spending countless hours looking for the right headlight bulb all the other companies don't come close the phillips + 130 bulbs are money well spent highly recommended

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12972XVPS2 Performance and lifetime

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12972XVPS2 Performance and lifetime

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Disclaimers

  1. Application varies per bulb type