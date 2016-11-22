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LongLife EcoVisionHeadlight bulb

12972LLECOC1

4.5

| (18) Reviews

Drive with care

Tired of changing your headlight bulbs all the time? With higher lifetime of a car bulb, Philips LongLife EcoVision is the choice for drivers seeking to minimise maintenance on their vehicles.

See all benefits

Higher lifetime, less replacement

Drive with care

  • Type of lamp: H7

  • 12 V,55 W

  • Long lasting, less replacement

  • Number of bulbs: 1

Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

Change both your headlamps at once for more safety

Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

Which 12V lamp for which function ? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

18

Reviews

2

22/11/2016

Australia

Australia

Worth Every Cent

I have a set of these bulbs in both of my classic cars. To be this bright and legal is fantastic. Nothing had to be changed in wiring or switches as they draw less than 5 amps each. I am now going to purchase two H7 bulbs for my toyota.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12342XVPS2 Performance and lifetime

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12342XVPS2 Performance and lifetime

28/12/2015

Australia

Australia

Excellent globe

Great light output. They look good and appear to be well made. A quality product. Expensive but worth the money.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12794UNIX2 Car fog light bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12794UNIX2 Car fog light bulb

20/06/2015

Australia

Australia

Most superior hesdlight bulb by far the shine like no other

Excellent brightness beam pattern and colour after spending countless hours looking for the right headlight bulb all the other companies don't come close the phillips + 130 bulbs are money well spent highly recommended

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12972XVPS2 Performance and lifetime

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12972XVPS2 Performance and lifetime

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