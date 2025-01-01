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2 year warranty

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CANbus LED adapterAccessory for LED installation

18956C2

Perfect electrical performance

Philips LED-CANbus HB3/HB4 is the ideal supplement for LED HB3/HB4 and HIR2-based headlights. Easily installed, it ensures perfect electrical fit with your car, eliminating possible issues with dashboard warning.

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Smooth function

Perfect electrical performance

  • For LED-HL [~HB3/HB4/HIR2]

  • Pack of: 2

  • Advanced automotive system

Ensure performance for LED-HL [~HB3/HB4/HIR2]

Some car models have specific challenges for LED Upgrades. Unique Philips CANbus adaptors ensure smooth functioning for any electrical issues. They solve possible issues in regards to error messages on your dashboard or LED flickering.

Easy installation

Thanks to the advanced design, the CANbus adaptor is easily installed for good performance from day one.

Optimal performance in all conditions

The automotive design of the CANbus adaptor takes into consideration the demanding conditions of everyday use in the engine compartment.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.