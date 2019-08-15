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  • Drive with style
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  • Drive with style
  • Drive with style
  • Drive with style
  • Drive with style
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Drive with style
  • Drive with style
  • Drive with style

Ultinon HID 6000KHeadlight bulb

42403WXX2

5
| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Drive with style
Philips Ultinon HID (WX) is a 6000K white light Xenon HID bulb that enhances your style on the road
See all benefits

Instant upgrade to 6000K flash white light

Drive with style

  • Type of lamp: D3S

  • Pack of: 2

  • 42 V,35 W

Ultinon HID (WX) is the upgrade for your Xenon headlight

Philips Ultinon HID (WX) lamps are designed for drivers who want a stunning styling effect for their cars. The 6000K brillant white light makes the car truly stunning compared to others.

Powerful light from Xenon HID bulb offers maximum safety

Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light* for safer driving in all conditions. The intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps. *compared to standard halogen bulbs

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

15/08/2019

한국

한국

시안성이 좋은 제품

라이트 밝기가 좋아서 시안성이 좋고 그리고 3년AS보장이 아주 맘에 듭니다. 추후 재구매 의사 있습니다. 강추입니다.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Ultinon HID 6000K 42403WXX2 헤드라이트 전구

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Ultinon HID 6000K 42403WXX2 헤드라이트 전구

17/01/2019

한국

한국

역시 명품브랜드다워요

4300k 사용하다가 6000k로 바꿧는데 비가와도 시인성이 더밝고 잘보입니다. 강추입니다

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Ultinon HID 6000K 42403WXX2 헤드라이트 전구

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Ultinon HID 6000K 42403WXX2 헤드라이트 전구

12/10/2018

한국

한국

그냥 뭐 말이 필요합니까

워낙에 유명한 제품이다보니 믿고 구입했습니다. 보다 저렴하게 구입하여 잘 사용 중입니다. 워런티 3년으로 알고 있는데 그동안 별 탈 없이 잘 사용했으면 좋겠습니다.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Ultinon HID 6000K 42403WXX2 헤드라이트 전구

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Ultinon HID 6000K 42403WXX2 헤드라이트 전구

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Disclaimers

  1. Application varies per bulb type