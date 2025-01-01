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2 year warranty

7-day return

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Discontinued

Xenon StandardHeadlight bulb

85410X2

Feel safe, drive safe

Philips Xenon Standard is for replacement of the burned-out lamp. It is of the same quality and performance as the original equipped bulb

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Original quality

Feel safe, drive safe

  • Type of lamp: D1S

  • Pack of: 2

  • 85 V,35 W

Xenon Standard is the original quality replacement option

Xenon Standard is the original quality replacement option

Philips Xenon Standard offers the original quality light performance of a new car. The quality of the bulb is endorsed by all major car manufacturers.

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers.

For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles - Philips is the inventor of Xenon HID technology. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

Powerful light from Xenon HID bulb offers maximum safety

Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light* for safer driving in all conditions. The intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps. *compared to standard halogen bulbs

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to standard halogen bulbs