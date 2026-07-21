Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
7-day return
Home audio
All series
Digital tuning clock radio
Discontinued
Support
AJ5000/12
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User manual
All (3)
Will my Philips radio keep the settings if the power drops?
How to clean my Philips device?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you