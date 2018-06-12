2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ5000/12
Color your day
Make a style statement with an elegant bedside timepiece that offers you more than its looks. This Philips AJ5000/12 clock automatically sets the right time when plugged in, and sets the right mood with multi-colored mood lights.
Multicolor moodlight
FM, Digital tuning
Dual alarm
Time & alarm backup
Have a great start to each day with your choice of wake up call. Have a buzzer or melody wake you - or opt for your favorite radio station to rouse you from slumber. Mood-lights can also come on when your alarm sounds, making mornings ever so pleasant. The mood-lights are also designed to change colors according to how long you have snoozed after the alarm first went off. It stays green for the first ten minutes, then turns yellow for the next ten, and then becomes red to signal that you are getting late.
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.
When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain and keep its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Tefff
12/06/2018
United Kingdom
Alarm with radio is terrible - volume rises and you cant adjust it
The only thing that i wanted is to slowely wake up to radio . 2 or 3 songs before i actualy need to get out of the bed. BUT the volume of radio starts low and increases to MAX. What is worse is that girlfriand bought it for me for birthday and i am kind of stuck with this now.
This review was made for AJ5000 Digital tuning clock radio
This review was made for AJ5000 Digital tuning clock radio