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2 year warranty
7-day return
Home audio
All series
Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Discontinued
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AJ5305D/12
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User manual
EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (1)
What is the system requirement for the iOS App?
Clock or timer settings erased from my Philips clock
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