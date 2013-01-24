Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

    AJ5305D/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone
      -{discount-value}

      Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

      AJ5305D/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone

      Start your day with Philips clock radio & docking station. The free Philips App offers better waking and radio experiences, while the set’s 4WRMS power delivers powerfully clear sound. Simply dock iPod/iPhone, even while it is in its case. See all benefits

      Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

      Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone

      Start your day with Philips clock radio & docking station. The free Philips App offers better waking and radio experiences, while the set’s 4WRMS power delivers powerfully clear sound. Simply dock iPod/iPhone, even while it is in its case. See all benefits

      Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone

      Start your day with Philips clock radio & docking station. The free Philips App offers better waking and radio experiences, while the set’s 4WRMS power delivers powerfully clear sound. Simply dock iPod/iPhone, even while it is in its case. See all benefits

      Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

      Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone

      Start your day with Philips clock radio & docking station. The free Philips App offers better waking and radio experiences, while the set’s 4WRMS power delivers powerfully clear sound. Simply dock iPod/iPhone, even while it is in its case. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all radios-and-alarm-clocks

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone

        • with Lightning connector
        • for iPod/iPhone
        • FM, dual alarm
        • 4W
        Free HomeStudio app for enhanced wake-up & radio experiences

        Free HomeStudio app for enhanced wake-up & radio experiences

        There's no better way to wake up or listen to the radio than with the free Philips HomeStudio app. Simply download the app from the Apple App Store to enjoy a host of exciting features. Advanced alarm set up, for example, gives you greater flexibility in alarm settings - including alarm volume, duration, date and sound. You also get better user interface when you listen to the radio, with easy-to-use station preset functions.

        FM digital tuning with presets

        FM digital tuning with presets

        Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

        Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

        Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

        4W RMS total output power

        RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Adjustable display brightness for comfort viewing

        Adjustable display brightness allows you to customize the display to your needs.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          iPhone 5

        • iPod/iPhone/iPad App

          Compatibility
          iOS 4.3 to iOS 10.3

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod touch 5th generation
          • iPod nano 7th generation

        • iPod/iPhone App

          App name
          • HomeStudio
          • Free download from App store
          Alarm
          • multiple alarms
          • sleep timer
          Clock
          • analog display
          • digital display
          5-day weather forecast
          Yes
          Playback
          • playback controls
          • album/track navigation
          Radio
          • FM radio
          • preset
          • scan
          • tune

        • Audio Playback

          Playback mode
          • Charging iPhone
          • Charging iPod

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM
          Frequency range
          87.5-108  MHz
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          20
          Antenna
          FM Antenna

        • Clock

          Type
          Digital
          Time format
          • 12H
          • 24H

        • Alarm

          No. of alarms
          2
          Alarm source
          • Buzzer
          • Dock
          • FM radio
          24 hours alarm reset
          Yes
          Snooze (repeat alarm)
          Yes, 9mins
          Sleep timer
          15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

        • Convenience

          Display type
          LED display
          Backlight color
          Amber
          Display Enhancements
          Brightness Control
          Display brightness
          High/ Mid/ Low

        • Sound

          Sound System
          Stereo
          Output power (RMS)
          4W
          Volume control
          up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2

        • Connectivity

          Audio in (3.5mm)
          Yes

        • Power

          Mains power
          100-240V, 50/60Hz
          Power type
          AC input, 5.9V, 2A

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          155 X 144 X 92  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          215 X 106 X 177 mm
          Weight
          0.52  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          0.85  kg

        • Accessories

          AC/DC adaptor
          Yes
          Quick start guide
          Yes
          World Wide Warranty leaflet
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us