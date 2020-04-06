2 year warranty
Discontinued
AZ100W/12
Enjoy music wherever you go
You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.
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The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
tehan316
06/04/2020
한국
Verified buyer
CD Reader기가 자주 고장나요
모양 심플하고 사이즈도 적당해서 이쁘고 쓸만한데 CD Reader기가 자주 고장나요. 충격이나 무리한 사용을 한적 없는데 한번 수리후에 또 고장이 나네요
This review was made for AZ100W CD 음향 기기
Date of Use 2019-03-06
This review was made for AZ100W CD 음향 기기
Date of Use 2019-03-06