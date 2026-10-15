Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
7-day return
Home audio
All series
CD Soundmachine
Discontinued
Support
AZ100W/12
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Quick start guide
Localized commercial leaflet
All (1)
Can I do voice recording with my Philips soundmachine?
My Philips system constantly looses my favourite tracks
There is no sound from my Philips soundmachine
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you