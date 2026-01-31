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Discontinued

Bodygroom series 3000Showerproof body groomer

BG2026/15

4.3

| (287) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

Close trim, comfortable shave

The Series 3000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. Whether on the chest or hard-to-reach areas like the back, you can shave with the skin comfort system or trim using the 3, 5 or 7mm length combs.

See all benefits

Everywhere below the neck

Close trim, comfortable shave

  • Skin comfort system

  • 3 combs, 3-7mm

  • 50mins cordless use/8h charge

Confidently trim or shave all body zones

Confidently trim or shave all body zones

Designed to be safe and comfortable for underarms, chest & abs, back & shoulders, groin area and legs. The skin comfort system catches and cuts hairs of different lengths, without the need for multiple tools or skin contact with sharp edges. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.

Rounded tips and hypoallergenic foil for skin comfort

Rounded tips and hypoallergenic foil for skin comfort

The skin comfort system features a hypo-allergenic foil and rounded tips to protect your skin while shaving.

Includes 3 combs for a 3, 5 or 7mm trim

Includes 3 combs for a 3, 5 or 7mm trim

3 combs included for different body hair lengths. Attach the combs onto the shaving system, to trim hair to fixed length settings of 3mm, 5mm, or 7mm. You can use the shaving system without the combs, for a closer result. For thicker hair, pre-trimming with the fixed combs is recommended.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

287

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

31/01/2026

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Body groomer 3000 series

Very satisfied—very effecient and holds charge for a long time

Pros

Many

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3470/15 With Triple Protect shave system

Date of Use 2024-12-30

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3470/15 With Triple Protect shave system

Date of Use 2024-12-30

19/08/2025

Singapore

Singapore

Excellent body groomer / quick hair shaver

I have used this body groomer for over two years - primarily to shorten the hair on my head (before I then shave my head with a Philips Electric Shaver). I was looking for a replacement head for this groomer when I noticed this new one on sale and with USB charging. The grooming is much smoother and sharper cause the blades are new. And the USB charging works. However I was disappointed to find that the USB charger cannot work with all my other Philips shaving devices. Just something to note. Other than that it's super.

Pros

Works as stated

Cons

USB charger works well but unfortunately the charging end cannot fit my other Philips charging devices. Small issue

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 3000 BG3007/01 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

Date of Use 2023-08-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 3000 BG3007/01 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

Date of Use 2023-08-18

08/12/2023

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

User Friendly & Effective Shaver

Used on face, armpit and groin area and works effectively and save.

Pros

All good.

Cons

Yet to be known.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 3000 BG3005/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

Date of Use 2023-08-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bodygroom series 3000 BG3005/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer

Date of Use 2023-08-07

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