2 year warranty
Discontinued
Close trim, comfortable shave
The Series 3000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. Whether on the chest or hard-to-reach areas like the back, you can shave with the skin comfort system or trim using the 3, 5 or 7mm length combs.
Skin comfort system
3 combs, 3-7mm
50mins cordless use/8h charge
Designed to be safe and comfortable for underarms, chest & abs, back & shoulders, groin area and legs. The skin comfort system catches and cuts hairs of different lengths, without the need for multiple tools or skin contact with sharp edges. The bi-directional trimmers cut longer hairs, which are shaved by the foil for a closer result.
The skin comfort system features a hypo-allergenic foil and rounded tips to protect your skin while shaving.
3 combs included for different body hair lengths. Attach the combs onto the shaving system, to trim hair to fixed length settings of 3mm, 5mm, or 7mm. You can use the shaving system without the combs, for a closer result. For thicker hair, pre-trimming with the fixed combs is recommended.
4.3
of 5
287
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
31/01/2026
Singapore
Verified buyer
Body groomer 3000 series
Very satisfied—very effecient and holds charge for a long time
Pros
Many
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3470/15 With Triple Protect shave system
Date of Use 2024-12-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3470/15 With Triple Protect shave system
Date of Use 2024-12-30
Mo19672003
19/08/2025
Singapore
Excellent body groomer / quick hair shaver
I have used this body groomer for over two years - primarily to shorten the hair on my head (before I then shave my head with a Philips Electric Shaver). I was looking for a replacement head for this groomer when I noticed this new one on sale and with USB charging. The grooming is much smoother and sharper cause the blades are new. And the USB charging works. However I was disappointed to find that the USB charger cannot work with all my other Philips shaving devices. Just something to note. Other than that it's super.
Pros
Works as stated
Cons
USB charger works well but unfortunately the charging end cannot fit my other Philips charging devices. Small issue
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 3000 BG3007/01 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
Date of Use 2023-08-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 3000 BG3007/01 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
Date of Use 2023-08-18
Arabouji
08/12/2023
Singapore
Verified buyer
User Friendly & Effective Shaver
Used on face, armpit and groin area and works effectively and save.
Pros
All good.
Cons
Yet to be known.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 3000 BG3005/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
Date of Use 2023-08-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 3000 BG3005/15 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
Date of Use 2023-08-07