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2 year warranty

7-day return

Bodygroom series 3000 Showerproof body groomer

Discontinued

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Bodygroom series 3000Showerproof body groomer

BG2026/15

Bodygroom series 3000 Showerproof body groomer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Important Information Manual

  • PDF file, 5.2 MB
  • 16 April 2022

User Manual

  • version: 1
  • PDF file, 2.7 MB
  • 4 September 2025

Frequently Asked Questions

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