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2 year warranty
7-day return
Bodygroom series 3000 Showerproof body groomer
Discontinued
Support
BG2026/15
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Important Information Manual
User Manual
All (2)
Product Usage and Results (1)
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Groomer is trimming my hair unevenly