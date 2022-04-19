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2 year warranty
7-day return
Volume Multi-styler
Discontinued
Support
BHH814/00
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User Manual
EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
All (3)
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips Hair Styler?
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
My hair gets tangled in the Philips Multistyler Hot Brush
I burnt myself using my Philips Hair Curler
Is it normal for my Philips hair straightener to make a sizzling sound?
My Philips Hair Styler gives off a strange smell
My Philips Hair Styler is producing steam