    Volume Multi-styler

    BHH814/00
      Easy Glamour and Volume

      Transform your style with our first multi-styler with unique turning arm. Versatile looks - volume, straight, curls and flicks - can all be created with ease. Simply twist the styler's unique turning arm to get styling. See all benefits

        Easy Glamour and Volume

        They first multi-styler with unique turning arm

        • Multi-styler
        • All-in-one
        • With unique turning arm
        Volume, straight, curls and flicks at the twist of a tip

        Volume, straight, curls and flicks at the twist of a tip

        Glamour has become much more down-to-earth and uncomplicated. It's all about ease and speed rather than complex styling. With the Philips Volume Multi-styler you can transform your look easily: straight, curly looks or flicks just at a twist of a tip. Looking fabolus has never been easier.

        Innovative semi-curled shape with protective bristles

        Innovative semi-curled shape with protective bristles

        The Multi-styler's innovative semi-curled shape with protective bristles makes it possible to safely place styler close to your scalp to create visible volume from the roots. Simply place hair on the semi-curved surface and hold in position for several seconds. No matter what style you're going for – straight or curly – your hair will already have volume added from the roots.

        Ionic care and Tourmaline ceramic

        Ionic care and Tourmaline ceramic

        Your Philips Volume Multi-styler is coated with Tourmaline ceramic to reduce static and ensure smooth gliding during styling. Ionic conditioning further reduces frizz and adds shine for beautiful, smooth results.

        Digital temperature settings to suit your hair type

        Digital temperature settings to suit your hair type

        Digital heat settings from 150C to 200C make it possible to choose the best temperature for your hair type. A maximum temperature of 200C ensures perfect styling results, even on thick hair, while minimizing hair damage.

        Protective cap for easy storage

        The heat resistant protective cap can be popped on the Volume Multi-styler immediately after use, for convenient storage.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          2.0  m
          Voltage
          Universal  V
          Heat-up time
          45 sec
          Barrel diameter for curling
          32 mm
          LCD-display
          150-200C

        • Features

          Swivel cord
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Protective cap
          Yes

