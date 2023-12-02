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2 year warranty
7-day return
Home audio
All series
docking entertainment system
Discontinued
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DC190/12
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User manual
Quick start guide
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How many times will the alarm of Philips clock repeat?
Can I set Philips device's alarm for certain days only?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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